NEW YORK (PIX11) — In an instant, 62-year-old John Edwards’ life was taken from him. The military veteran was well-known in his community, and his friend Donna Tipa described his impact to PIX11 News.

“He always watched out for all the kids [and] told them to do good, stay out of trouble,” she said.

Edwards was just one of 52 victims shot Monday night. Nine of those victims died across the city.

In East New York, sources told PIX11 News a shootout inside of a bodega sent bullets flying. Two men died in that attack.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell is blaming what she calls a “revolving door” in the justice system — police are making arrests, but then those criminals are released.

“We at the NYPD know we have challenges and we step forward to face them, but we should not have to face them from within our own criminal justice system,” she said.

Mayor Eric Adams said, despite the violence, progress is being made. So far this year, more than 2,400 gun arrests have been made in New York City. The mayor said that’s a 30-year high.