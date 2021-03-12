Following personnel changes atop NYPD, commissioner names new chief of detectives

In the latest leadership change amid the NYPD’s top brass, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the appointment of a new chief of detectives Friday.

Assistant Chief James Essig a 38-year veteran of the NYPD who was most recently commanding officer of the Office of the Police Commissioner, ascends to the post; he previously led the Gun Violence Suppression Division, several police areas and precincts and was promoted to assistant chief in 2016.

“Chief Essig’s commitment to the public good, and his vision for fair, effective policing, has seen our city through to its historic crime reductions,” said Shea. “His experience makes him uniquely suited to carry on the department’s work in fighting violent crime. I am proud to announce his promotion to Chief of Detectives.”

Essig is a graduate of John Jay College and of the Police Management Institute at Columbia University.

“Throughout my career, my goal has always been to serve New Yorkers, to build ties between communities and their police and to prevent people from being victims of crime,” Essig said. “My philosophy was – and remains – that if you are one of the few individuals who endanger our communities by carrying an illegal gun, firing one or using a gun to harm another person, you are our focus. Ascending to this important position as Chief of Detectives is a tremendous honor.”

Essig, a native New Yorker, takes over for Chief Rodney Harrison, who’s promotion was announced in late February. Harrison replaces Chief of Department Terence Monahan as the highest-ranking uniformed NYPD officer.