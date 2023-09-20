NEW YORK (PIX11) – Flying taxis may be coming to New York City as soon as 2025.

Joby Aviation is making an aircraft that fits a pilot and four passengers and is powered by six electric motors. It will have a vertical takeoff and landing.

Booking a ride would be as easy as other rideshares, with just a few taps in an app, according to Joby Aviation.

Engineers said the aircraft are quiet enough to blend in with everyday noise.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.