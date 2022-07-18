NEW YORK (PIX11) — Stormy weather spelled trouble for travelers across New York and New Jersey on Monday: rain poured into subway stations, floodwaters trapped cars and a van fell into a sinkhole.

In all, around 1.85 inches of rain fell in Central Park. Even more fell elsewhere: Teterboro saw 2.7 inches and White Plains saw 2.95 inches.

Video from the Dyckman Street subway station in Manhattan showed water pouring onto the tracks. While responding to pictures from the scene outside the station, the NYC subway twitter account explained a single clogged drain can back up a street.

Drivers had to make it through deep water on the Major Deegan Expressway. The rain came down so hard that, at times, it was nearly impossible to see through the front windshield.

Over the river in New Jersey, video from Fair Lawn shows cars trapped in deep floodwaters on Broadway. In Paramus, several drivers found out the hard way that their vehicles were no match for the rising water.

One New York City resident ran into one flooded intersection after another in Englewood, new Jersey. So she decide to park and find a hotel room. The next challenge? Finding high enough ground to walk there.

A couple from Yonkers, spending the day in Bergen County looking for an apartment, had their trip extended by several hours because of the storm. The wet weather “almost totaled our car,” the couple explained.