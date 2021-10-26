Flooding hits parts of NY, NJ as nor’easter batters tri-state area

A nor’easter caused flooding in Hoboken, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2021. (Credit: Tammy Hileman/Twitter)

NEW YORK — Parts of New York City and northern New Jersey were experiencing street flooding Tuesday morning as a nor’easter slammed the region with heavy downpours and strong winds.

In Hoboken, flood waters inundated the intersection of First and Harrison streets. Cars were still able to slowly pass through the intersection, as the relentless rain pelted down, video shows.

The NYPD also reported street closures in several boroughs due to flooding.

The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway was impacted in several locations in Brooklyn and Queens.

Brooklyn:

*E/B I-278/BQE approaching Brooklyn Bridge, all lanes remain flooded but passable

*E/B I-278/BQE approaching Cadman Plaza, all lanes remain blocked due to flooding, traffic is getting by via the left shoulder pic.twitter.com/c12PLwMZoo — NYPD Transportation Bureau (@NYPDTransport) October 26, 2021

*E/B BQE at Northern Blvd, all lanes remain flooded, the right and deceleration lanes remain blocked due to flooding

*E/B BQE ramp to E/B GCP, all lanes remain flooded, the right lane is blocked due to flooding

*N/B Van Wyck Expwy at GCP right lane remains flooded but passable pic.twitter.com/uuGUzZMTBT — NYPD Transportation Bureau (@NYPDTransport) October 26, 2021

In Upper Manhattan, Bennett Avenue and Broadway was inundated with flood waters.

Flood advisories have been issued for much of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County and parts of northern New Jersey. Long Island and the Connecticut shoreline has been issued a coastal flood advisory. Plus, a wind advisory has been posted for Eastern Long Island.

Flash flood warnings have also been issued for New Jersey’s Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties. Flash flood warnings were also issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties Tuesday morning.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.