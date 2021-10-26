Flooding hits parts of NY, NJ as nor’easter batters tri-state area

NEW YORK — Parts of New York City and northern New Jersey were experiencing street flooding Tuesday morning as a nor’easter slammed the region with heavy downpours and strong winds.

In Hoboken, flood waters inundated the intersection of First and Harrison streets. Cars were still able to slowly pass through the intersection, as the relentless rain pelted down, video shows.

The NYPD also reported street closures in several boroughs due to flooding.

The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway was impacted in several locations in Brooklyn and Queens.

In Upper Manhattan, Bennett Avenue and Broadway was inundated with flood waters.

Flood advisories have been issued for much of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County and parts of northern New Jersey. Long Island and the Connecticut shoreline has been issued a coastal flood advisory. Plus, a wind advisory has been posted for Eastern Long Island.

Flash flood warnings have also been issued for New Jersey’s Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties. Flash flood warnings were also issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties Tuesday morning.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

