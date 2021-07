NEW YORK — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for parts of New York City through 9:30 p.m.

The advisory is in effect for Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of the city through 9:30pm. Watch out for ponding on area roadways. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/0UDhkDcLuq — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) July 3, 2021

Earlier today, Flash Flood Warnings were issued for parts of Queens and northern New Jersey amid a hectic weather day in the tri-state area.

