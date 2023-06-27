NEW YORK (PIX11) — Travelers on Tuesday morning were still dealing with the aftermath of cancellations at New York City’s three major airports following severe weather on Monday.

Three major airports in the New York area contributed to the highest number of flight cancellations and delays on Monday.

Newark Liberty International Airport had 267 flight cancellations, LaGuardia had over 236 flight cancellations, and JFK had 117 flight cancellations, according to FlightAware statistics.

One traveler said she flew to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall with her brother. She has been stuck at the airport since 6 a.m. on Monday. The next flight Spirit Airlines could get her on is on Friday.

“We sat in the terminal. They continued to postpone every two hours until we got on the flight. They got us off the flight and they just canceled it last night around 10 [p.m.],” said Rebekah Stanley, who slept in the airport.