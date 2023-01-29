NEW YORK (PIX11) — A flight attendant’s act of kindness on a JFK-bound plane has now gone viral.

In the viral image, Floyd Dean-Shannon can be seen sitting in the aisle of a Delta Connection flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. He held a nervous passenger’s hand and stayed with her throughout the flight, Delta said.

“Hey, I have you,” Dean-Shannon told the woman.

The flight attendant explained every bump and sound of the Jan. 14 flight to the nervous flier, according to Delta. The pair are now friends on Facebook.

“As a flight attendant, you set the tone,” Dean-Shannon said. “My goal is to be the best flight attendant I can be.”

Dean-Shannon has only been a flight attendant for three months, according to Delta. Before this, he worked as a manager in a restaurant.

The woman he helped “now wants me with her on every single flight,” Dean-Shannon said. Though his schedule won’t allow it, Dean-Shannon plans to continue to act as a caretaker for people on flights.

“As a passenger, I would want to be treated the same way,” he said. “I have to remember; I was in that seat, too.”