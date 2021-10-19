Flags flying at half-staff on all NY buildings in honor of Colin Powell

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday directed flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of Colin Powell.

Powell died due to complications from COVID-19, his family said in a statement shared on Facebook on Monday.

“I am saddened by the passing of General Colin Powell, a New Yorker and son of immigrants who rose to the height of American public service during a distinguished career,” said Hochul. “As the first Black person to serve as National Security Adviser, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State after graduating from the City University of New York, General Powell blazed a path forward for others to follow throughout his decades of service to the United States.”

Hochul said the flags are to be flown half-staff until sunset on October 22 to honor Powell’s memory.

Powell, who was born in Harlem and raised in the Bronx, is one of New York’s Very Own.

Former U.S. ambassador and presidential advisor Dr. Suzan Johnson Cook spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to share her personal memories of Powell.

