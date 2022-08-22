NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.

Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7.

The winning tickets were sold at:

Digitronex on 35th Avenue in Bayside

Circle M Beverage on Montauk Highway in Westhampton

Beach X-press Deli on Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria

Victory Convenience on Victory Boulevard in Staten Island

Astoria Service Center on Astoria Boulevard in Astoria

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.