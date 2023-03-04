SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Five people are dead after a fire broke out in a Rockland County home, according to officials.

Flames broke out Saturday morning on 118th Lake Street around 4:03 a.m., according to Mayor Alan Simon.

Multiple people were trapped in a two-story building, and five people including two minors were pronounced dead, officials said. One firefighter has minor injuries.

The Red Cross is on the scene to help those displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

