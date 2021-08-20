Five Boro Bike Tour postponed as Tropical Storm Henri inches closer

FILE – This photo from Tuesday May 21, 2002, shows cyclists riding across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — The Five Boro Bike Tour, an event that was anticipated to have drawn more than 30,000 cyclists, has been postponed, officials said Friday.

Update: The TD Five Boro Bike Tour has been postponed by the Mayor's Office due to impending Tropical Storm Henri. Working with city officials, we have secured a new date of August 29. We will be informing riders of next steps via email and on our website. — Bike New York (@bikenewyork) August 20, 2021

The mayor had warned earlier Friday on his WNYC radio appearance that the event was in danger of being called.

Later Friday night, the event was officially postponed.

“Safety is our first priority,” said CEO Ken Podziba, before the decision to postpone the event had been made.

Depending on the track of the storm, it could drop enough rain to have local road flooding.

Up to 32,000 cyclists were set to enjoy 40 miles of NYC’s typically busiest roadways Sunday for the TD Five Boro Bike Tour. The event, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not take place Sunday as scheduled.

Weather models gave varying rainfall predictions for NYC as of Friday. Henri could bring anywhere from 1 to 6 inches to parts of the city.

Several other major events were slated for this weekend, including the Central Park Homecoming Concert and the “Never Forget” concert at Jones Beach. For updates on those events and others, see our weekend guide here, updated throughout the weekend to show what’s been canceled and what’s still on.