MANASQUAN, N.J. (PIX11) – A group of fishermen along the Jersey Shore leaped into action over the weekend to save people from a sinking boat, officials said.

The incident happened just off the Manasquan Inlet, which divides Monmouth and Ocean counties. According to officials, captain Chris Davidson said he was setting up to go fluke fishing with others when they saw the stern of the other boat going beneath the surface.

That’s when Davidson headed to the boat and pulled four people to safety, officials said.

State police arrived and brought the survivors ashore. It’s still unclear why the boat sank.