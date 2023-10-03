DIX HILLS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Suffolk County detectives are looking for the person who stole fish statues from a plant nursery in Dix Hills.

The statues located at Koi Market Aquatic Nursery and Bonsai are worth $6,000, according to authorities.

There is a cash reward leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

