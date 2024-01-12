NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York state will be seeing its first total eclipse in nearly a century in just a few months.

The moon will pass between the sun and Earth on April 8. It will start in the afternoon after 2 p.m., turning day into night for just a few minutes.

The total eclipse will encompass the western and northern parts of New York. Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Jamestown, Watertown and Plattsburgh will be getting the best views of the eclipse, according to the New York Department of Economic Development.

Full totality of the eclipse starts near Jamestown at 3:17 p.m., then will move through the state to Plattsburgh by 3:25 p.m. Some places in the path of totality could see four minutes of darkness, officials said.

Officials encourage eclipse viewers to protect their eyes with solar viewing glasses (no, not just sunglasses), check traffic and prepare for weather.

New York City will see 89% coverage during the eclipse.

The next total solar eclipse will happen on Aug. 12, 2026, the New York Department of Economic Development said. You will be able to view it from Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean and Spain.

Officials said the next cross-country solar eclipse in the U.S. won’t happen until 2045.

