First responders save West Islip resident who collapsed clearing snow

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Long Island residents braved blizzard conditions Saturday, Jan. 29. (PIX11)

NEW YORK — First responders saved a 71-year-old man Saturday evening following a scary collapse.

The man experienced cardiac distress and collapsed while operating a snow blower about 7:30 p.m., Suffolk County police said. When officers arrived, the man didn’t have a pulse; he was treated with CPR and a defibrillator on scene.

Officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he’s described as being in critical, but stable, condition.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone warned of potential dangers when undergoing snow cleanup. One death in Suffolk County, in Cutchogue, was attributed to snow removal. A man who police described as elderly fell into a swimming pool while shoveling, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Dangerous cold continues on Long Island

Pipes burst at LI nonprofit, but organization members keep feeding community

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman talks repealing bail reform, mask mandates

New Suffolk police commissioner plans on solving Gilgo and inspiring Black recruits 'who look like me'

New York schools navigate COVID-19 test kit distribution challenges

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter