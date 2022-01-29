First responders save West Islip resident who collapsed clearing snow

NEW YORK — First responders saved a 71-year-old man Saturday evening following a scary collapse.

The man experienced cardiac distress and collapsed while operating a snow blower about 7:30 p.m., Suffolk County police said. When officers arrived, the man didn’t have a pulse; he was treated with CPR and a defibrillator on scene.

Officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he’s described as being in critical, but stable, condition.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone warned of potential dangers when undergoing snow cleanup. One death in Suffolk County, in Cutchogue, was attributed to snow removal. A man who police described as elderly fell into a swimming pool while shoveling, officials said.