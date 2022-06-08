NEW YORK (PIX11) — The number of monkeypox cases in New York rose to nine on Tuesday.

The most recent case of probable monkeypox was found in Sullivan County. It is the first case outside of New York City, according to health officials. New York State Department of Health officials said contact tracing efforts are well underway.

The health department spokesperson said the risk of catching monkeypox remains low, and added the infected individual in Sullivan County had traveled outside the U.S. and was no longer contagious.

The new case came just as the CDC raised its monkeypox travel advisory to Level Two on Tuesday. The agency urged travelers to practice enhanced precautions.

The CDC advised people to avoid close contact with anyone who is sick. The agency also advised against contact with dead or live wild animals as well as avoiding eating or preparing raw or minimally processed meat that comes from wild animals.

The CDC also asked anyone who experiences symptoms to seek help immediately. Monkeypox symptoms include a fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and distinctive rashes or lesions. State officials said that monkeypox is a rare viral illness that usually does not cause serious symptoms, but it could cause hospitalizations or death.