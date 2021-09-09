First NY Fall Foliage Report of the 2021 season is here

Fall foliage changes colors near Three Brothers Mountain in Adirondack Park in Keene Valley, N.Y. in October 2016. (AP / Tom Curley)

(WIVB) — On the heels of the return of pumpkin spice, the first Fall Foliage Report for New York State is here.

I Love NY announced the first signs of significant color changes appearing in the Adirondacks and Catskills.

🍂🍁Here we go! 🙌 The first #iloveny 2021 fall foliage report is out! It's still very green out there 🍃but keep an eye on these weekly updates to help plan your outdoor adventures. There is no better place to take in the fall colors than @NYstateparks https://t.co/q5JWGKoFwK pic.twitter.com/PXlSgzDT4w — NY State Parks (@NYstateparks) September 8, 2021

Officials say the foliage reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon and obtained through volunteer field observers. They reflect expected color conditions for the coming week, according to the I Love NY website.

Volunteer observers say the foliage change in other regions of the state will be 5% or less.

They suggest that visitors call ahead and check websites and social media to make sure attractions are open as COVID-related public health and safety guidelines remain in place.