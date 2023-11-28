YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Technology is all around us and the digital world dictates a lot of what we do.

Social Media and Artificial Intelligence are part of life, especially for young people.

Now, teens have a first-of-its-kind space in Yonkers, to learn how to create content with a cause.

“I am here trying to learn editing skills and things like this program is the place to be. I feel Yonkers is going to reach a new level,” said Sherif Tazi an S.I.C. participant.

The Social Impact Content or S.I.C. Film School is launching the world’s first hologram studio dedicated to teaching teens how to make media that they can use to raise awareness about social issues that impact them.

Whether it is crime or bullying.

“I’ve been able to connect with so many people on the basis of art and culture and just making films and having ideas. We want to be able to spread a message,” said student Jordan Mendez.

The studio is one of two studios on the East Coast and the first and only in the Hudson Valley Region.

The S.I.C. Film School donated 1,100 holograms worth $20, 000 each which students can use to make media in any applications. The program also supports community initiatives like Glocs4Ocs, the first gun exchange /steam program in the country. Letting people exchange guns for technology. Another way to use technology as a tool for social change.

“It’s important that we have access to those spaces so It’s not limited to the people who are privileged and might not reflect our viewpoint or our perspective of the world,” Hezues R, CEO and Founder of the S.I.C. Film School said.

The program is free for students who apply and are accepted.