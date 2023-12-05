NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel took years to complete.

COVID-19 halted construction but it takes one visit to see that it was time well spent.

Harlem has maintained its spot as one of the iconic neighborhoods in New York City. People from all over the world like to experience its vibe. But for decades those visitors would have to find outside accommodations.

Not anymore!

“The need, the desire, the drive was there to get a full-service hotel in Harlem,” said hotel General Manager Lewiston Murray.

The newly opened Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel is an experience. It’s set in what used to be the legendary Victoria Theater, which rose to fame during the jazz era, with the likes of the Apollo Theater and Cotton Club. The marquee and Lobby were unaltered and are city landmarks and at every turn, there is a nod to Harlem.

“The ceiling of Harlem which reflects the entire Harlem community which is in fact the largest community in all of NYC,” said Murray.

The names and faces of the icons that dominated the Harlem Renaissance and rose to stardom here are everywhere.

The more than 200 guest rooms feature poems from the great Langston Hughes. The bar features local brands and the Mezzanine features photos of the theater during its heyday. But there is also a major focus on current Harlem. Many of the employees are from the neighborhood.

“Most of them were born here, grew up here, and went to school here.”

With expansive views of the skyline, this hotel is a love letter to Harlem meant for everyone to enjoy.

The Victoria Theater is on the third floor. It is being renovated and restored.

It is set to open in 2024.