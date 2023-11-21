NEW YORK (PIX11) — It is a turkey trot as unique as New York City, children with special needs from Manhattan Star Academy escorted by volunteers from the FDNY and NYPD.

Some ran, some walked, but they all felt the spirit of the holidays.

A magical moment not just for the kids but for their families as well.

Some of the participants have autism, others language delays and others neurodevelopment disabilities. The proceeds raised at today’s turkey trot will help the Manhattan Star Academy purchase technology to help these students at their Upper West Side location.

Members of New York’s finest and bravest donated their time and support.

This year’s event was a first, but it was such a success it will become another of New York’s great annual Thanksgiving events.