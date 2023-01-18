NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the first signs of spring’s approach is coming.

The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in New York City will be on Saturday, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will slowly get later after that and the area won’t see another sunset before 5 p.m. until November.

On Nov. 4, 2023, sunset is at 5:49 p.m.. Clocks then change and sunset on Nov. 5, 2023 will be at 4:47 p.m.

Those impatient for more daylight hours will appreciate the clock change in March. On March 11, 2023, the sunset is at 5:58 p.m. With the clock changing, sunset is at 6:59 p.m. the next day.

The latest sunsets of the year are in late June. From June 23 through July 1, sunset will be at 8:31 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.