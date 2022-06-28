NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fireworks displays are returning for the annual Fourth of July celebrations.

PIX11 gathered a list of fireworks locations, whether you want to watch the big Macy’s display or hit up something smaller or closer to home. Here’s when and where you can watch in New York and New Jersey:

New York:

NYC:

Macy’s: The 46th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will launch from five barges on the East River centered around Midtown Manhattan. There are a number of official viewing points, including: East 42nd Street and FDR Drive, East 34th Street and FDR Drive, East 23rd Street and FDR Drive, Gantry Plaza State Park, Transmitter Park, Bushwick Inlet Park and Marsha P. Johnson State Park.

Macy’s says these spots are not recommended for viewing: Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Brooklyn Grand Ferry Park, Domino Park, Queens Hunter’s Point South Park and Roosevelt Island.

The display will begin around 9:25 p.m.

Coney Island: The fireworks display at the Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn will begin at 9:30 p.m. and will be free of charge for attendees.

Empire Outlets: The block party festivities at the outlet shopping center in Staten Island will kick off at 8 a.m. with live music and food stations, and the fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

Nassau County:

Jones Beach:

There will be a 25 minute display on July 4 beginning at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks are included in the regular price of park admission at Jones Beach, which is $10 per vehicle.

Suffolk County:

Central Islip: Bethpage Ballpark, July 1-3, following Long Island Ducks games

Montauk: Umbrella Beach, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Riverhead: Riverhead Raceway, July 2 at dusk

Southampton: Shinnecock Bay, July 2 at night

Hudson Valley:

Brewster: DiCicco Family Markets, July 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Clarkstown: Felix Festa Middle School, July 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Cornwall: Ring’s Pond, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Greenwood Lake: Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, July 2 at dusk

Haverstraw: Bowline Park, July 2 at 5 p.m.

Kingston: Mike Wallace Park, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Larchmont: Manor Park, July 4 at 7 p.m.

Mamaroneck: Harbor Island Park, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Montgomery: Thomas Bull Memorial Park, July 29 at 4 p.m.

New Rochelle: Can be viewed from Fire Islands or Hudson parks, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Newburgh: Cronomer Hill Park, July 1 at dusk

Nyack: Memorial Park, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Ossining: Waterfront at Engel Park, July 1 at dusk

Pomona (first night): Palisades Credit Union Park, July 3 at 6 p.m.

Pomona (second night): Palisades Credit Union Park, July 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Port Chester: Port Chester High School, July 4 at 7 p.m.

Poughkeepsie: Walkway Over the Hudson, July 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Pound Ridge: Town Park, July 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Rye (multiple nights): Rye Playland, July 2-4 at 9:15 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown: Any village park, July 4 at dusk

Tuckahoe: Parkway Oval Field, July 8 at 7 p.m.

Valhalla: Kensico Dam Plaza, July 3 at 5 p.m.

West Point: Trophy Point Amphitheater, July 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Wappinger Falls: Dutchess Stadium, July 3 at 6:05 p.m.

White Plains: White Plains High School, July 1 at 6 p.m.

Yonkers: Yonkers Historic Pier, July 4 at 7 p.m.

New Jersey:

Bergen County:

Allendale: Crestwood Lake, July 4 at 9 p.m.

East Rutherford: MetLife Stadium, July 4 times TBA

Edgewater: Veteran’s Field, June 30 at 6 p.m.

Englewood: Centennial Park, July 4 at 7 p.m.

Fair Lawn: Memorial Park, July 2 at dusk

Hackensack: Foschini Park, July 4 at 5 p.m.

Lodi: Boardwalk at the lake, July 4 at dark

Lyndhurst: Riverside Avenue, July 1 at 6 p.m.

Oradell: Memorial Field July 3 at 8 p.m.

Paramus: Cliff Gennarelli-Paramus Sports-Plex July 3 at 6 p.m.

Ridgewood: Veteran’s Field, July 4 at 9 p.m

Rutherford: Memorial Field, July 2 at dusk

Saddle Brook: Otto Pehle Park, July 2 at dusk.

Hudson County:

Bayonne: DiDomenico Park, July 1 (rain date July 6), at 9:15 p.m.

Jersey City: Exchange City, July 4 at dusk

Essex County:

Belleville Township: Belleville Municipal Stadium, July 1 (rain date: July 2) at 6 p.m.

Cedar Grove: Panther Park, June 30 (rain date: July 1) at 7 p.m.

East Orange: Paul Robeson Stadium, July 4 at 6 p.m.

Fairfield: Fairfield Recreation Complex, June 29 at 9 p.m.

Livingston: Memorial Oval, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Millburn: Millburn High School, July 4 at 9:30 p.m

Montclair: Brookdale Park, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Nutley: Oval Park, July 4 at dusk

Verona: Verona Community Center, July 1 at 7 p.m.

West Caldwell: James Caldwell High School Baseball Field, July 4 at 7 p.m.

West Orange: West Orange High School, July 4 at 9 p.m.