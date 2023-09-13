QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A kitten was rescued in Queens Monday after it got stuck in a car engine.

Firefighters said a person drove their car to Ladder 158 during the firehouse’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony and said they had a cat in their engine. A firefighter, who is also a mechanic, investigated and spotted the kitten in the wheel well, according to officials.

Officials said firefighters took off the wheel, but the kitten was still pinned. They used dish soap to free the animal.

The kitten was adopted by another firefighter in the same firehouse.

