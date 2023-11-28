OVID, New York (PIX11) — Firefighters saved the owner and a dog who fell more than 175 feet into a woodland ravine on Sunday, according fire officials.

The dog out for a walk with its owner started falling into the ravine after stepping on some fallen leaves, Ovid fire officials said. The owner tried to grab the dog and also slipped and fell down into the ravine.

“Due to the age and size of the dog it was unable to climb out of the ravine,” fire officials said. The dog suffered only minor injuries, and the owner was not injured.

Family members were able to climb down to the ravine and back out before firefighters arrived at the scene.

