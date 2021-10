Firefighters lash out at lawmaker over NYC’s vaccine rule

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 04: New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie speaks at a press conference in the borough of Brooklyn calling for the passing of bills to increase police accountability throughout New York state on June 4, 2020 in New York City. Days of protest have followed in many cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25th. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Six New York City firefighters angry with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers that took effect Friday were pulled from duty and suspended after driving a fire truck to a state Senator’s office and threatening his staff over the requirement.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie said firefighters from Ladder 113 in Brooklyn parked a fire truck outside his office Friday morning and confronted one of his staff members about the mandate, suggesting the lawmaker and his staff would have “blood on their hands” because of resulting staffing shortages and longer response times.

Myrie had nothing to do with implementing the mandate.

The firefighters are suspended for four weeks without pay.