BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A firefighter was injured after a three-alarm fire broke out in a four-story Sunset Park warehouse Sunday afternoon.

At least 135 EMS and FDNY personnel responded to the fire on 63rd Street.

Dozens of charred e-bikes and scooters were found inside the storage unit after the fire was put out.

The cause is under investigation.

