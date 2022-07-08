LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Another day, another potential shark attack on Long Island.

This time, the head lifeguard for Islip told PIX11 News an Ocean Beach employee was bitten on their foot Thursday, possibly by a small shark. That lifeguard sustained minor injuries.

Ocean Beach lifeguards also had a shark fin sighting at the beach. As a result, all Fire Island beaches displayed purple flags in the lifeguard area for the remainder of Thursday. Red flags were displayed in bathing area signs, and “dangerous marine life protocol” was implemented.

Ocean Beach posted a similar warning on its website.

A portion of the beach on Fire Island was shut down the day before the suspected attack after lifeguards spotted a shark in the ocean at Davis Park, officials said.