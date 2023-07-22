QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A fire in Far Rockaway, Queens has killed one person the NYPD said.

At around 7:30 p.m., first responders received a call for a basement fire on 10-46 Dickens Street out in the Queens neighborhood.

The house quickly became engulfed in flames and at least 12 fire units were called to help get the fire under control, the NYPD said.

By 7:50 p.m. the FDNY’s official fire alert Twitter had called the fire an “All Hands Box” situation.

A 59-year-old female was transported via EMS to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased, the NYPD said.

There are no other reported injuries at this time.

The FDNY Fire Marshall will determine the cause of the fire and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.