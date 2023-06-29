A fire broke out at the Tiffany & Co Landmark store in Midtown, Manhattan on June 29, 2023. (Credit: Citizen App)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A fire broke out at the Tiffany & Co Landmark store in Midtown, Manhattan on Thursday, video and photos of the scene show.

Thick, black smoke billowed from the building on Fifth Avenue at 57th Street. FDNY firefighters were on the scene.

The fire broke out around 9:40 a.m. The cause remains unclear and there was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

The Landmark store, Tiffany & Co’s New York City flagship, reopened to the public in April after undergoing a major renovation. The project took nearly four years to complete, Reuters reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.