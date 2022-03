UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A fire broke out at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire was under extinguished by 2:33 p.m., according to the NYPD’s 19th Precinct. FDNY activity in the area shut down York Avenue from East 72nd Street to East 76th Street.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building in video shared online. It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started.