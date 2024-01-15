NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Potential renters and buyers in New York City can learn the necessary information about their housing thanks to a new and improved HPD Online website.

New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) revamped HPD Online last year to make it more accessible for its users. Potential renters and buyers can enter the address of the building and find an abundance of information about the property before or after viewing it in person.

On the site, users can comb through complaints, violations, and the housing conditions of a building. It’s also possible to learn if an apartment is rent-stabilized and investigate a building’s bed bug history. Information about the property owner is also available.

“Access to critical housing resources is not a luxury – it’s a necessity to fulfill our mission of creating safe, permanent, and affordable housing for all New Yorkers,” said HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr. “The redesigned HPD Online acts as a bridge, breaking down the barriers between New Yorkers, their local government, and building owners, offering an intuitive and user-friendly portal that places vital government information right at your fingertips.”

