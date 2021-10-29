Final preparations made for Sunday’s Village Halloween Parade

Calling all ghosts, clowns, characters, and assorted creatures.

The 48th Annual Village Halloween Parade is set to rise again on Oct. 31st.

Cartoons and friendly zombies are invited.

A giant spider will usually make an appearance when the clock at Jefferson Market Library strikes 7 p.m. on Halloween evening. (That’s Sunday, just in case you hadn’t been looking at your calendar lately.)

This year’s theme is “Let’s Play” and it’s dedicated to the children and everyone who could not celebrate last year. Due to the pandemic, it was canceled and a virtual event was created.

This years event almost didn’t happen due to funding. Organizers were trying to raise $150,000.

Jason Feldman, a financial advisor, was not going to let another cancelation happen.

“I immediately felt called to save the parade, and to make a difference for our city. Honestly, as a native New Yorker, I love this parade so much I don’t really think I had a choice. I know it’s not literally the shot in the arm most people are looking for, but I would suggest it’s the best medicine for our city,” he said.

Parade Executive Director Jeanne Fleming says 19 floats will be featured and the dancing puppets.

“We did a year’s worth of work in six weeks,” she said.

Children’s Museum of the Arts will be at the front of the parade. Drawings and art from kids will be included in their float and distributed along the route.

Thousands line the sidewalks and watch the parade that stretches along Sixth Avenue through Greenwich Village.

People in costumes are invited to walk the route.