Final ‘NY Pops Up’ concert takes place on Pier 76

CHELSEA, Manhattan — There’s no business like show business, as the song goes.

And no people like show people. But the pandemic had been particularly tough for those people, performers who need a live audience. And that’s why NY Pops Up was created.

From tap dancing to modern dance, from classical singing to pop classics, it was the final performance of the series, meant to get artists jumpstarted back to performing during the Covid pandemic.

Headliners including Broadway superstars Amber Iman, Ayodele Casel, Gavin Creel, Whitney White, Jo Lampert and Sasha Allen, who starred in the “Hair” revival on Broadway and sang “Aquarius” at NY Pops Up.

“It feels great,” Allen told PIX11 News. “As someone who does live performances this feels wonderful.”

It was a 25-week music festival with more than 300 performances by 634 artists throughout the five boroughs and all across the state — all sorts of performances, starting at the Javits Center for frontline health care workers.

The programming for NY Pops Up was curated by stage Director Zack Winokur as a way to get performers back in front of live audiences and to figure out what safety protocols are needed.

“We’ve learned a lot about what it means to be adaptable,” Winokur said. “And with the shifting landscape, we’ve been able to connect with people.”

Hundreds packed Pier 76 for this free final concert just as Broadway and concert stages are reopening,

Audiences welcomed this free treat.

“I am just really blown away,” Susan Smith-Peter, an audience member, told PIX11 News.

“It’s amazing and we need this In New York, it is appreciated,” David Lutzer, an audience member, told PIX11 News.