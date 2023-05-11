The annual festival returns to Manhattan and Brooklyn’s parks from June 2, to September 8.

NEW YORK (PIX11)—New Yorkers won’t have to travel this summer to experience French culture, art, or cinema. Starting in June and ending in September New Yorkers can catch a French film in one of the city’s many parks.

Films on the Green produced in partnership with NYC Parks and the FACE Foundation returns in showcasing 12 stunning French and international movies each highlighting dance’s beauty, rhythm, and emotion.

If you would like to attend the full lineup is listed below:

June 2, Central Park “The Young Girls of Rochefort” Jacques Demy (1967) June 9, Washington Square Park “The Tango Lesson” Sally Potter (1997) June 16, Washington Square Park “Heartbreaker” Pascal Chaumeil (2010) June 23, Transmitter Park, Brooklyn “La Femme et le Pantin” Julien Duvivier (1958) June 30, Tompkins Square Park “Three Nights a Week” Florent Gouelou (2022) July 7, Seward Park “Casablanca Beats” Nabil Ayouch (2021) July 12, J. Hood Wright Park “Neneh Superstar”Ramzi Ben Sliman (2022 July 14, Seward Park “French Cancan” Jean Renoir (1955) July 21, Riverside Park, Pier I “Polina” Valerie Muller and Angelin Preljocaj (2016) July 28, Riverside Park, Pier I “Nha Fala (my voice)” Flora Gomes (2002) Sept. 6, Columbia University “Dancing the Twist in Bamako” Robert Quediguian (2021) Sept. 8, McGoldrick Park, Brooklyn “Leap!” Eric Summer and Eric Warin (2016)

Recommended for ages six and up.