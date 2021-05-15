Filing your taxes last minute? NYS tax hotline hours extended

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you haven’t filed your income taxes and need help, the New York State Income Tax Call Center will offer extended hours to assist with questions beginning Monday.

May 17 is the deadline to file federal and New York State income taxes. Hotline representatives can answer questions from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The number to call if you need help is 518-457-5181.

The call center is usually open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials say they’ve answered over 130,000 tax filing questions since February and expect to help around 4,700 people on Tax Day.

New Yorkers can also visit the Department of Taxation and Finance website for help with filing questions.