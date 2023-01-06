MANHATTAN (PIX11) — You might want to file your tax return early this year to avoid thieves from stealing your refund. But unfortunately, it’s become a very common form of identity theft.

Scammers file false returns and then take the refunds before people send in their “real returns.” This comes as the last of nine defendants are awaiting sentencing for a multi-million dollar tax fraud scheme in which thousands of children had their identities stolen and used for refunds.

