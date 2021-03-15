As New York City continues to work and fight gun violence in the community, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams announced a pilot program that would help improve safety through the grassroots level.

Under the Advance Peace Model program laid out the NYPD reform plan, young New Yorkers at risk of engaging in gun violence would be paired with individual mentors who would help them achieve their goals.

The pilot program is expected to launch July 2021 in five precincts across the boroughs:

Bronx: 46th precinct

Queens: 114th precinct

Manhattan: 26th precinct

Brooklyn: 73rd precinct

Staten Island: 120th precinct

“I’m very, very hopeful this would be something that has a profound impact, and we can prove its impact here and expand it,” Mayor de Blasio said Monday.

Select individuals have been invited to join the Peacemaker fellowship, which has been modeled after several successful programs countrywide.

“The last year demonstrated stark and tragic turns in the intersection of public health and public safety,” the public advocate said.

Despite crime going down across the city, Williams acknowledged shootings in the five boroughs have increased.

The Advance Peace Model is an important step to reduce violence in New York City and helps create a deeper level of mentorship between at-risk youth and gun violence interrupters.

“We need to advance peace,” Williams said.