BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A shooting near a Brooklyn Home Depot that left two people injured broke out during a fight over a parking spot Saturday, sources said.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 35-year-old man was also shot in the knee and taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Kings County, according to authorities.

The dispute started at the Home Depot on Nostrand Avenue and ended at the corner of Myrtle Avenue, where a white Honda was shot at, witnesses said.

The woman injured in the shooting is an aspiring model, according to sources.

It’s not clear if the shooting happened in the parking lot of Home Depot or in the street after the car exited the parking lot. Police say they have not arrested anyone in connection to the incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

