NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hundreds of thousands of New York City’s retired teachers, sanitation workers, paramedics, clerical workers and more said they have been sold out by city and union leaders.

They argue their retiree health benefits are about to be privatized and reduced to save the city money and are calling on the city council to fix this.

The city has worked with the unions soon to switch retirees from Medicare to privately managed Medicare Advantage.

Union bosses said this would represent an almost unnoticeable change in health benefits and save $600 million annually.

Rallying Monday outside City Hall, retired city workers painted a bleak picture about what they expect from upcoming healthcare charges. They argue they will end up paying more and said there are real concerns they won’t be able to access the same doctors and specialists like the place that fits the prosthetic leg for retired Health and Hospitals rehab counselor Lee Rottenberg.

“So I could be in big trouble,” he said. “If this goes through, literally without a leg to stand on.”

There’s also a worry referrals may take too long, which Merritt Claude, a retired children’s services worker, routinely needs for her tumor condition.

“If I do not get a scan on time, if they think something is happening, I will die,” she said.

The retirees have sued to stop the changes from happening and are getting behind a bill in the City Council with some bipartisan support to force the city into an old healthcare plan.

“We will win this fight,” said Brooklyn Republican Ari Kagan. “We will win this fight because it is the right thing to do.”

At a minimum, the council bill will be expensive at a time when the city does not have the money.

Henry Garrido heads DC 37, the largest municipal workforce union.

The union supports the change for retirees and argues the new plan is premium-free, can be used anywhere that accepts Medicare, and has the same co-pays regardless of network.

DC 37 said the new plan would also be eligible for additional federal subsidies to help control costs. The union admits there is some additional paperwork around referrals to discourage unnecessary and costly ones.

On the City Council bill, Garrido said:

“Moving this bill forward sets a bad precedent against our members’ right to collectively bargain while doing nothing to protect the long-term sustainability of premium-free healthcare for active and retired city workers.”