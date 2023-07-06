NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Five people died in a plane crash near a golf course in the South Carolina coastal resort community of North Myrtle Beach, officials said.

The Piper PA-32 went down northwest of the city’s Grand Stand Airport shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Those killed in the crash ranged in age from 7 to 66 years old and all hailed from New Jersey, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News. The six-seater plane was piloted and owned by 66-year-old Dr.Joseph Farnese of Caldwell.

The remaining four passengers were from east orange including, a seven-year-old boy, Sean Gardner, and his mother, 32-year-old Tanique Cheu. Also on board, was 17-year-old, Odaycia Edwards, and her mother Suzette Coleman-Edwards.

Coleman-Edwards was the only victim found alive in that fiery crash and was taken to the hospital but was unable to survive her injuries.

The FAA said in a statement said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead an investigation into the crash. The FAA had no other information on where the plane departed from or where it was headed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.