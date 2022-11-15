NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of students from a Brooklyn school headed to the American Museum of Natural History for a Tuesday field trip.

They were joined by Schools Chancellor David Banks, who celebrated the return of field trips. It was hailed as part of a return to normalcy after the pandemic.

“New York City is the arts and cultural center of the world, and I am committed to ensuring that NYC Public School students have access to the arts,” Banks said. “Our city’s museums and arts centers are world-class portals to other cultures, time periods, and ways of seeing the world.”

Banks said he was encouraging all schools to provide field trip opportunities. Education officials noted field trips help kids build connections between what they learn in class and the real word