Fewer disparities for NYC students, though challenges remain: report

A teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — A new city report shows the education of young people of color is improving across the city, while also highlighting remaining disparities for Black and Hispanic students.

It is called the 2021 Disparity Report.

City officials who put it together went well beyond education, looking at health outcomes and how students interact with the criminal justice system.

The report compares the experience of young people in the city from 2013 to now. Most of the data collection ended in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Black and Hispanic 3rd through 8th graders doubled their English proficiency, and graduation rates also increased by more than 25%.

Misdemeanor arrests among all young people citywide fell by about 90%, and teen pregnancies are down 46%.

Jordan Stockdale is with NYC’s Young Men’s Initiative, which put the report together.

“We still see the largest disparity in criminal justice,” he said. “There’s still the greatest disparities, especially for felony arrests, that’s the biggest thing for Black and Latino students.”

Stockdale was quick to note the report’s top line takeaways of improvement for young New Yorkers of color provided a road map for correcting the remaining disparities. He pointed to several city and state initiatives that have made an impact: prosecuting fewer teenagers as adults, mentoring programs and the overall reduction in gun violence during the mid-to-late 2010s.

“It is a way for the public to see how we achieved, and how we achieved with programs that worked and policies that worked and what we will need to do going forward.”

City officials who worked on this report said it is too early to see the impact of universal pre-K and 3-K on the numbers. They are hopeful the next version of this report will look even better because of those programs.