NEW YORK (PIX11) — Walk around New York City for long enough, and you’ll see plenty of strange, remarkable and funny situations.

A five-day comedy festival, which begins Wednesday, will highlight life in the city from some unique and hilarious perspectives. More than 40 comedians will perform in 25 shows as part of the Black Women in Comedy “Laff Festival.”

It’s the third-annual festival and it’s being held at venues such as the Gotham Comedy Club and other Manhattan comedy spots.

Joanna M. Briley has 20 years in comedy and more than two decades working for New York City Transit. She said she finds inspiration at her job and all around the city.

She has created a network for Black, female comedians and created the festival to get them on stage.

“If they’re not going to put us on, then let’s create our own,” she said. “That’s how it was born. We had the vision to put this out there. I’m so excited we get to create this sisterhood of Black women comedians,”

Click here for information on the comedy festival, which includes different headliners each evening.

Onika McLean, who grew up in East New York and now lives in Bedford-Stuyvesant, will record a new comedy album during her performance. She said the festival is an opportunity for people to laugh and forget about their problems.

The third-annual Black Women in Comedy “Laff Festival” runs June 15 through June 19.