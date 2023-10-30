NEW YORK (PIX11) – The first ferry from South Amboy, New Jersey, to New York City set sail early Monday morning.

The ride takes just about an hour before it docks in the city. Four ferries run once an hour starting at 5:45 a.m. It has stops at Brookfield Place and West 39th Street in Midtown.

There are also free transfers to Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City. The last ferry leaves Manhattan at 6:30 p.m.

Officials said a new, permanent terminal will take 18 months and $30 million to complete. It’s set to open in 2025.

Tickets cost $18. NY Waterway operates the service.

