OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (PIX11) – Drugs, including fentanyl, were found in a stolen car that led police on a chase from East Norwich through Oyster Bay Friday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers saw the stolen car, a white 2020 Mazda CX5, driving eastbound on Northern Boulevard, police said. Officers attempted a traffic stop on Whitney Avenue in East Norwich, but when they approached the vehicle, authorities said 29-year-old Molly Louise Dutrow drove over the curb and fled.

Officers tried to once again stop the car, police said, on Pine Hollow Road in Oyster Bay. Dutrow attempted to leave the scene again and drive into oncoming traffic, according to authorities, but stopped when one of the officers fired his gun once at the vehicle.

Dutrow and the passenger in her car, 25-year-old Randall Hutchinson, were both arrested. No injuries were reported.

Officers found what’s believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, crack, heroin, other drugs, a scale and drug paraphernalia in the car, police said.

Dutrow has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle. Hutchinson was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle along with numerous drug charges.

Dutrow and Hutchinson were both arraigned in court on Sunday.

