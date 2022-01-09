FEMA sending money to NYC hospitals, but Schumer says they need more as omicron surges

NEW YORK — City hospitals dealing with staff shortages and a surge a patients sick with COVID are about to get a lifeline: cash from the federal government.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said he’s doing everything he can to get the money to New York as quickly as possible. More than $1 billion is on the way.

Schumer and Rep. Ritchie Torres said the Federal Emergency Management Agency originally didn’t want to give New York City hospitals money for patients treated and services rendered in the medical tents set up to help overwhelming numbers of sick New Yorkers.

“The bureaucratic reasoning of FEMA was out of touch,” Torres said.

With the omicron variant spreading, hospital expenses and medical costs are skyrocketing again, Schumer said

”FEMA, get ready. New York is going to be asking for more money,” he said. “We need it.”

The omicron variant has already cost New York City around $111 million. After having already fought one battle with FEMA over reimbursements, local leaders said they don’t want to fight another.

“The delays were unacceptable,” Schumer said. “We’re not going to tolerate that again.”