FEMA extends disaster assistance deadline for Ida victims in NY

FILE – People travel through a torrential downpour caused from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, near Columbus Circle Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021. As weather becomes more extreme and unpredictable caused by climate change, transit officials say that more needs to be done to prepare the East Coast’s vital transit systems. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

NEW YORK — Some New Yorkers impacted by Hurricane Ida now have until January to apply for assistance from the federal government, FEMA announced Friday.

According to a release, New York City residents who live in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island have until Jan. 4 to apply for federal disaster assistance.

Residents of Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, Orange, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk and Westchester counties can also apply for assistance by the new deadline.

The U.S. Small Business Administration, which offers loans to businesses, tenants and homeowners, is also accepting applications through Jan. 4.

PIX11 News has compiled a list of resources for victims of Hurricane Ida here.