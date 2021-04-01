Feinman, first openly gay judge on New York high court, dies

FILE — In this June 21, 2017 file photo, Janet DiFiore, chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals, left, sits with newly confirmed Associate Judge Paul Feinman, center, and his husband Robert Ostergaard, right, in the Senate gallery after being confirmed by the Senate, in Albany, N.Y. Feinman, the first openly gay person to serve on New York’s highest court, died a week after stepping down due to a health issue. No cause of death was given by state officials who announced his death Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Paul Feinman has died after a legal career in which he became the first openly gay judge to serve on New York’s highest court.

Feinman was 61 and died shortly after stepping down from the Court of Appeals due to an unspecified health issue.

State officials announced his death Wednesday but did not give a cause.

Feinman was appointed in 2017 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to serve on the Court of Appeals after five years on a midlevel appeals court.

The barrier-breaking judge was born and raised on Long Island; he began his legal career with the Appeals Bureau of the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County.

