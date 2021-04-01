Feinman, first openly gay judge on New York high court, dies

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Paul Feinman has died after a legal career in which he became the first openly gay judge to serve on New York’s highest court.
Feinman was 61 and died shortly after stepping down from the Court of Appeals due to an unspecified health issue.
State officials announced his death Wednesday but did not give a cause.
Feinman was appointed in 2017 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to serve on the Court of Appeals after five years on a midlevel appeals court.
The barrier-breaking judge was born and raised on Long Island; he began his legal career with the Appeals Bureau of the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County.