Feeling lucky in 2022? Year’s first drawing boasts $500M jackpot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

New Yorkers could start their new year off with a bang — and a lot of extra money in their pocket.

Powerball’s first drawing of the year is set for 11 p.m. Saturday; those who want to purchase a ticket have until 10 p.m. Saturday to do so.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing since October, when a Californian claimed almost $700 million. New York’s last winner came in September 2020, and won $94.8 million.

There have been three second prize Powerball winning tickets sold in New York since the roll up began.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter